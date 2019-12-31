At Home Group Inc. [HOME] took an upward turn with a change of -2.73%, trading at the price of $5.34 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while At Home Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.03M shares for that time period. HOME monthly volatility recorded 7.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.96%. PS value for HOME stocks is 0.26 with PB recorded at 0.41.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.58 to 25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.49.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 25 Mar (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at +8.38 and its Gross Margin at +32.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.53, and its Return on Assets is 3.11. These metrics suggest that this At Home Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 45.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.23 and P/E Ratio of 9.01. These metrics all suggest that At Home Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] earns $217,356 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.07 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 63.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $337.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.58 to 25.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.