AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] saw a change by 0.45% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $24.71. The company is holding 490.12M shares with keeping 444.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 57.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.85%, trading +22.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 490.12M shares valued at 1.33 million were bought and sold.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 25.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at +22.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.80. These metrics suggest that this AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 12.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] earns $1,584,231 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 490.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 25.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.