DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] took an upward turn with a change of 1.56%, trading at the price of $48.97 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.10M shares for that time period. DKS monthly volatility recorded 2.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.76%. PS value for DKS stocks is 0.50 with PB recorded at 2.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.59 to 48.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] sitting at +5.39 and its Gross Margin at +28.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.64, and its Return on Assets is 7.62. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.06, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 1.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 13.58. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] earns $207,287 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 155.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has 87.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.59 to 48.78. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.21. This RSI suggests that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.