Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] stock went up by 0.45% or 0.7 points up from its previous closing price of $156.65. The stock reached $157.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.41% in the period of the last 7 days.

DG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $158.19, at one point touching $155.38. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $158.19. The 52-week high currently stands at $166.98 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 46.96% after the recent low of $106.03.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.03 to 166.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.65.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at +8.33 and its Gross Margin at +30.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10%. Its Return on Equity is 25.34, and its Return on Assets is 12.27. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 44.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.28 and P/E Ratio of 24.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dollar General Corporation [DG] earns $189,815 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 308.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 255.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.03 to 166.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.