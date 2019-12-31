EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] saw a change by -0.90% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $82.39. The company is holding 571.84M shares with keeping 571.84M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.72%, trading +28.07% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 571.84M shares valued at 2.23 million were bought and sold.

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.33 to 107.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] sitting at +26.84 and its Gross Margin at +33.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.18, and its Return on Assets is 10.72. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EOG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.93. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.52 and P/E Ratio of 15.99. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] earns $6,166,599 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has 571.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.11B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.