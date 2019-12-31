American International Group, Inc.[AIG] stock saw a move by -0.14% on , touching 2.65 million. Based on the recent volume, American International Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AIG shares recorded 876.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that American International Group, Inc. [AIG] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

American International Group, Inc. [AIG] stock additionally went down by -1.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AIG stock is set at 32.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AIG shares showcased -5.27% decrease. AIG saw -13.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.94% compared to high within the same period of time.

American International Group, Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.36 to 58.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.07.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 12 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group, Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group, Inc. [AIG] sitting at +4.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.06, and its Return on Assets is 0.01. These metrics suggest that this American International Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 580.43 and P/E Ratio of 25.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, American International Group, Inc. [AIG] earns $951,774 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.76.

American International Group, Inc. [AIG] has 876.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.36 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 1.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group, Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

American International Group, Inc. [AIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.