Dow Inc. [DOW] took an upward turn with a change of -0.89%, trading at the price of $54.34 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dow Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.77M shares for that time period. DOW monthly volatility recorded 1.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.39%. PS value for DOW stocks is 0.85 with PB recorded at 2.32.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +12.56 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 741.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.