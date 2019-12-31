KEMET Corporation [KEM] took an upward turn with a change of 0.49%, trading at the price of $26.93 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.64 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while KEMET Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.86M shares for that time period. KEM monthly volatility recorded 1.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.90%. PS value for KEM stocks is 1.14 with PB recorded at 2.42.

KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.87 to 27.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KEMET Corporation [KEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KEMET Corporation [KEM] sitting at +15.33 and its Gross Margin at +33.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60%. These measurements indicate that KEMET Corporation [KEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.70%. Its Return on Equity is 37.48, and its Return on Assets is 16.29. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KEMET Corporation [KEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. KEMET Corporation [KEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.57 and P/E Ratio of 9.99. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KEMET Corporation [KEM] earns $96,364 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.44 and its Current Ratio is 2.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KEMET Corporation [KEM] has 58.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.87 to 27.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.66, which indicates that it is 0.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.03. This RSI suggests that KEMET Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is KEMET Corporation [KEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KEMET Corporation [KEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.