Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] saw a change by -2.84% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.26. The company is holding 217.37M shares with keeping 116.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.08%, trading +14.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 217.37M shares valued at 1.66 million were bought and sold.

Laureate Education, Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 18.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.77.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] sitting at +9.08 and its Gross Margin at +18.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.39, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics all suggest that Laureate Education, Inc. is doing well

at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 126.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.17 and P/E Ratio of 33.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] earns $55,837 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has 217.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 18.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.