MetLife, Inc. [NYSE: MET] dipped by -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $50.70 price per share at the time. MetLife, Inc. represents 909.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.12B with the latest information.

The MetLife, Inc. traded at the price of $50.70 with 2.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MET shares recorded 4.76M.

MetLife, Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.25 to 51.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 5 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife, Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look

at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife, Inc. [MET] sitting at +10.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.20, and its Return on Assets is 0.72. These metrics suggest that this MetLife, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife, Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. MetLife, Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 6.75. These metrics all suggest that MetLife, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MetLife, Inc. [MET] earns $1,395,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.09.

MetLife, Inc. [MET] has 909.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.25 to 51.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife, Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife, Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.