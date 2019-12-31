Qurate Retail, Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] opened at $8.34 and closed at $8.39 a share within trading session on Dec 31, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -1.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.24. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Qurate Retail, Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] had 1.91 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.72 during that period and QRTEA managed to take a rebound to $22.29 in the last 52 weeks. Qurate Retail, Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.72 to 22.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.39. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 57 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] sitting at +9.64 and its Gross Margin at +23.13, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.93, and its Return on Assets is 3.63. These metrics suggest that this Qurate Retail, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 106.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.13.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] earns $516,785 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] has 410.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.72 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 3.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] a Reliable Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. [QRTEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.