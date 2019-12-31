Retail Properties of America, Inc.[RPAI] stock saw a move by 0.45% on , touching 1.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Retail Properties of America, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RPAI shares recorded 215.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] stock additionally went up by +0.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RPAI stock is set at 21.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RPAI shares showcased 14.04% increase. RPAI saw -6.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.57 to 14.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.26.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] sitting at +8.58 and its Gross Margin at +32.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.26, and its Return on Assets is 2.04. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.60 and P/E Ratio of 101.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] earns $2,312,517 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 0.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.