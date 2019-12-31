STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] dipped by -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $36.87 price per share at the time. STORE Capital Corporation represents 234.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.64B with the latest information.

The STORE Capital Corporation traded at the price of $36.87 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STOR shares recorded 1.77M.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.35 to 40.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.07.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] sitting at +32.96 and its Gross Margin at +65.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.00%. These measurements indicate that STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.16, and its Return on Assets is 3.33. These metrics suggest that this STORE Capital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.81 and P/E Ratio of 29.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] earns $6,037,811 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has 234.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.35 to 40.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] a Reliable Buy?

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.