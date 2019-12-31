The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] shares went lower by -0.25% from its previous closing of $56.14, now trading at the price of $56.00, also adding -0.14 points. Is BX stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.18B float and a +0.36% run over in the last seven days. BX share price has been hovering between $56.69 and $28.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.51 to 56.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.14. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 31 Days). Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +53.06 and its Gross Margin at +97.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.00%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 23.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 157.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.74 and P/E Ratio of 24.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] earns $2,407,936 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $66.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.51 to 56.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.