U.S. Bancorp[USB] stock saw a move by -0.94% on , touching 3.83 million. Based on the recent volume, U.S. Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of USB shares recorded 1.57B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock additionally went down by -1.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of USB stock is set at 30.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, USB shares showcased 11.62% increase. USB saw -3.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.02 to 61.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.73.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 15 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +34.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.60%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.12, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 13.61. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, U.S. Bancorp [USB] earns $342,274 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $92.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.02 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 0.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.