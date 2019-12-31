Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $8.43 after JAG shares went up by 0.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [NYSE:JAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 11.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.41. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 59 Days). (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fundamental Analysis of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] sitting at +22.60 and its Gross Margin at +43.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.00%. These measurements indicate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 20.09, and its Return on Assets is 11.53. These metrics all suggest that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.55 and P/E Ratio of 10.99. These metrics all suggest that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] earns $6,187,702 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] has 213.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 11.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.20. This RSI suggests that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. [JAG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.