Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] shares went higher by 9.50% from its previous closing of $0.16, now trading at the price of $0.18, also adding 0.02 points. Is ZN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 95.62M float and a -5.84% run over in the last seven days. ZN share price has been hovering between $1.20 and $0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 13 Mar (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -52.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.91. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has 106.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 20.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.