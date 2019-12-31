Zions Bancorporation, National Association[ZION] stock saw a move by 0.52% on , touching 1.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZION shares recorded 170.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] stock could reach median target price of $52.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] stock additionally went up by +0.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZION stock is set at 28.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by 16.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZION shares showcased 11.74% increase. ZION saw -0.44% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.37% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.11 to 52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 21 Jan (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] sitting at +37.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.50%. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.59, and its Return on Assets is 1.31. These metrics suggest that this Zions Bancorporation, National Association does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.48 and P/E Ratio of 12.09. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] earns $297,324 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] has 170.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.11 to 52.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association [ZION], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.