Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] gained by 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $329.81 price per share at the time. Adobe Inc. represents 484.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.66B with the latest information.

The Adobe Inc. traded at the price of $329.81 with 1.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADBE shares recorded 2.47M.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at +29.25 and its Gross Margin at +85.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 29.67, and its Return on Assets is 14.74. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.39.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.79.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 484.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $159.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.15 to 332.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.51. This RSI suggests that Adobe Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.