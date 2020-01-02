Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] shares went higher by 0.75% from its previous closing of $45.52, now trading at the price of $45.86, also adding 0.34 points. Is AMD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 31.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.08B float and a +0.88% run over in the last seven days. AMD share price has been hovering between $47.31 and $16.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] sitting at +7.04 and its Gross Margin at +37.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Equity is 35.91, and its Return on Assets is 8.33. These metrics suggest that this Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

98.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 557.66 and P/E Ratio of 236.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] earns $641,089 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 1.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.94 to 47.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 170.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.08, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.48. This RSI suggests that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.