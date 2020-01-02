Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] took an upward turn with a change of 0.82%, trading at the price of $316.02 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Broadcom Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.13M shares for that time period. AVGO monthly volatility recorded 1.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.20%. PS value for AVGO stocks is 5.64 with PB recorded at 5.85.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 230.33 to 331.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $313.46.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at +19.16 and its Gross Margin at +47.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.60, and its Return on Assets is 4.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVGO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 120.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.82 and P/E Ratio of 49.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] earns $1,189,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 403.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 230.33 to 331.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.