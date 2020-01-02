Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] gained by 2.49% on the last trading session, reaching $71.09 price per share at the time. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. represents 278.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.35B with the latest information.

The Cadence Design Systems, Inc. traded at the price of $71.09 with 533875 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CDNS shares recorded 1.61M.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.43 to 77.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] sitting at +19.05 and its Gross Margin at +87.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.00%. Its Return on Equity is 30.36, and its Return on Assets is 14.15. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.15 and P/E Ratio of 46.64. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] earns $285,070 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.30 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has 278.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.43 to 77.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.