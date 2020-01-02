Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $49.42 after CPB shares went up by 0.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.03 to 49.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at +14.70 and its Gross Margin at +32.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 38.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.43. These metrics suggest that this Campbell Soup Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 643.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 56.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] earns $426,684 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.58. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 295.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.03 to 49.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 0.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.