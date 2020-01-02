CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] saw a change by 0.11% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $61.36. The company is holding 336.20M shares with keeping 332.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.87%, trading +25.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 336.20M shares valued at 285672 were bought and sold.

CBRE Group, Inc. [NYSE:CBRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.85 to 61.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] sitting at +5.24 and its Gross Margin at +20.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 23.74, and its Return on Assets is 8.53. These metrics all suggest that CBRE Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 62.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.10 and P/E Ratio of 20.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] earns $237,112 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] has 336.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.85 to 61.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. [CBRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.