Chubb Limited [CB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $155.66 after CB shares went up by 0.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.45 to 162.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at +14.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 7.81, and its Return on Assets is 2.37. These metrics suggest that this Chubb Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.16, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.33 and P/E Ratio of 19.73. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chubb Limited [CB] earns $998,012 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.42.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 454.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.45 to 162.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 0.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Chubb Limited [CB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.