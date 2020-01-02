CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] stock went up by 0.77% or 1.54 points up from its previous closing price of $199.18. The stock reached $200.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CME share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.26% in the period of the last 7 days.

CME had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $200.83, at one point touching $198.35. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $200.83. The 52-week high currently stands at $222.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 8.03% after the recent low of $159.07.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $199.18.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at +56.37 and its Gross Margin at +84.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.90%. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted

for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.12, and its Return on Assets is 2.56. These metrics suggest that this CME Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.49 and P/E Ratio of 35.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CME Group Inc. [CME] earns $960,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 362.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

CME Group Inc. [CME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.