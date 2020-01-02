Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE: CLR] dipped by -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $34.02 price per share at the time. Continental Resources, Inc. represents 373.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.82B with the latest information.

The Continental Resources, Inc. traded at the price of $34.02 with 402641 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLR shares recorded 2.54M.

Continental Resources, Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.26 to 52.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 17 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] sitting at +34.20 and its Gross Margin at +38.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 17.53, and its Return on Assets is 6.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.34. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.36 and P/E Ratio of 16.32. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] earns $3,876,753 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] has 373.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.26 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.