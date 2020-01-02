Copart, Inc.[CPRT] stock saw a move by 0.92% on , touching 694286. Based on the recent volume, Copart, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CPRT shares recorded 229.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Copart, Inc. [CPRT] stock could reach median target price of $96.00.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] stock additionally went up by +1.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CPRT stock is set at 90.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CPRT shares showcased 21.58% increase. CPRT saw -0.68% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 96.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.65 to 92.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.94.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Copart, Inc. [CPRT] sitting at +35.09 and its Gross Margin at +42.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Copart, Inc. [CPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%. Its Return on Equity is 35.23, and its Return on Assets is 24.37. These metrics all suggest that Copart, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 22.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Copart, Inc. [CPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.83 and P/E Ratio of 31.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] earns $278,689 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.09 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] has 229.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.65 to 92.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 1.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Copart, Inc. [CPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Copart, Inc. [CPRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.