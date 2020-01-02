Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: DLR] gained by 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $119.74 price per share at the time. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. represents 210.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.20B with the latest information.

The Digital Realty Trust, Inc. traded at the price of $119.74 with 1.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DLR shares recorded 1.65M.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.05 to 136.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.57 and its Gross Margin at +25.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 3.28, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.78.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.90 and P/E Ratio of 119.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] earns $1,970,725 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 210.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.05 to 136.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.