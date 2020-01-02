DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] gained by 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $35.47 price per share at the time. DISH Network Corporation represents 519.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.41B with the latest information.

The DISH Network Corporation traded at the price of $35.47 with 1.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DISH shares recorded 1.95M.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.79 to 44.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.38.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at +15.77 and its Gross Margin at +21.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 20.28, and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics suggest that this DISH Network Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 176.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.81, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 49.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 160.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.23 and P/E Ratio of 13.97. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] earns $851,331 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 519.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.79 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.