Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] stock went down by -0.96% or -0.78 points down from its previous closing price of $80.92. The stock reached $80.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EQR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

EQR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $81.48, at one point touching $80.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $81.48. The 52-week high currently stands at $89.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 22.59% after the recent low of $63.41.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.41 to 89.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.92.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Jan (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at +17.73 and its Gross Margin at +34.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.80%. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 3.92, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics suggest that this Equity Residential does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.91 and P/E Ratio of 37.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equity Residential [EQR] earns $948,115 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 371.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.41 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 0.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.