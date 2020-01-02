Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] stock went up by 1.25% or 1.3 points up from its previous closing price of $104.32. The stock reached $105.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EXR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.75% in the period of the last 7 days. EXR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $105.62, at one point touching $104.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $105.62. The 52-week high currently stands at $124.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.73% after the recent low of $86.99. Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.99 to 124.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.32. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] sitting at +33.68 and its Gross Margin at +56.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.90%. These measurements indicate that Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.40, and its Return on Assets is 5.42. These metrics all suggest that Extra Space Storage Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 190.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.78 and P/E Ratio of 33.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] earns $332,467 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 846.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has 128.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.99 to 124.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.12, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.