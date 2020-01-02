Halliburton Company [HAL] saw a change by -0.37% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $24.47. The company is holding 877.45M shares with keeping 875.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.43%, trading +35.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 877.45M shares valued at 10.65 million were bought and sold.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 21 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at +11.39 and its Gross Margin at +12.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indic

ate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 18.56, and its Return on Assets is 6.49. These metrics suggest that this Halliburton Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halliburton Company [HAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 18.03. These metrics all suggest that Halliburton Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Halliburton Company [HAL] earns $399,917 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 877.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 32.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halliburton Company [HAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.