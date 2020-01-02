Bank of America Corporation[BAC] stock saw a move by 0.20% on , touching 29.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Bank of America Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BAC shares recorded 8.99B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock additionally went up by +0.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BAC stock is set at 42.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BAC shares showcased 20.82% increase. BAC saw -1.40% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.69% compared to high within the same period of time.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 35.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.15.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 15 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at +31.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.40%. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.21. These metrics suggest that this Bank of America Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t

be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.53 and P/E Ratio of 12.98. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] earns $543,289 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 8.99B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $316.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 0.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.