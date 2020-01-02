Kellogg Company[K] stock saw a move by -1.71% on , touching 828838. Based on the recent volume, Kellogg Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of K shares recorded 341.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kellogg Company [K] stock could reach median target price of $66.00.

Kellogg Company [K] stock additionally went down by -1.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of K stock is set at 21.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, K shares showcased 29.73% increase. K saw -1.93% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.41% compared to high within the same period of time.

Kellogg Company [NYSE:K]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 69.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.16.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kellogg Company [K]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kellogg Company [K] sitting at +13.91 and its Gross Margin at +35.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 55.52, and its Return on Assets is 7.83. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates K financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kellogg

Company [K] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 341.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 315.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Kellogg Company [K] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 31.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kellogg Company [K] earns $398,441 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kellogg Company [K] has 341.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 69.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kellogg Company [K] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kellogg Company [K], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.