The share price of Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] inclined by $68.78, presently trading at $69.16. The company’s shares saw 34.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $51.34 recorded on Dec 31, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as K jumped by +0.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.23% compared to 0.38 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.20%, while additionally gaining 21.31% during the last 12 months. Kellogg Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $64.44. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.72% decrease from the current trading price.

Kellogg Company [NYSE:K]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kellogg Company [K]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kellogg Company [K] sitting at +13.91 and its Gross Margin at +35.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 55.52, and its Return on Assets is 7.83. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates K financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kellogg Company [K] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 341.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 315.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Kellogg Company [K] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 32.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kellogg Company [K] earns $398,441 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kellogg Company [K] has 341.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 69.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.81. This RSI suggests that Kellogg Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Kellogg Company [K] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kellogg Company [K], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.