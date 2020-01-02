Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: MMP] opened at $61.00 and closed at $61.31 a share within trading session on Dec 31, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 2.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $62.87. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: MMP] had 2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 870.30K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $55.52 during that period and MMP managed to take a rebound to $67.75 in the last 52 weeks. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.52 to 67.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.31. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 28 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] sitting at +36.51 and its Gross Margin at +43.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80%. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 55.89, and its Return on Assets is 17.62. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.58 and P/E Ratio of 13.72. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] earns $1,533,810 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] has 228.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.52 to 67.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.