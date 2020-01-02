Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] saw a change by 0.65% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $152.42. The company is holding 325.29M shares with keeping 269.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.89%, trading +30.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 325.29M shares valued at 558879 were bought and sold.

Marriott International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.57 to 153.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International, Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] sitting at +12.14 and its Gross Margin at +16.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.30%. Its Return on Equity is 64.04, and its Return on Assets is 8.01. These metrics all suggest that Marriott International, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 420.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

39.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 382.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.31 and P/E Ratio of 36.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] earns $117,943 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.42 and its Current Ratio is 0.42. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] has 325.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.57 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.23. This RSI suggests that Marriott International, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. [MAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.