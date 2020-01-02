The share price of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] inclined by $111.41, presently trading at $111.46. The company’s shares saw 43.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $77.85 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MMC fall by -0.06% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.77% compared to -0.07 of all time high it touched on 12/30/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.09%, while additionally gaining 39.70% during the last 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $108.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.33% decrease from the current trading price.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.85 to 113.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.41.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +15.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 22.19, and its Return on Assets is 7.86. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan

Companies, Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.78 and P/E Ratio of 37.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] earns $229,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 504.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.85 to 113.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 0.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.