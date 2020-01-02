Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $327.17 after NFLX shares went up by 1.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Netflix, Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 385.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $323.57.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 21 Jan (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix, Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] sitting at +10.16 and its Gross Margin at +36.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 27.46, and its Return on Assets is 5.38. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NFLX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 198.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.99. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 198.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] earns $2,224,555 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] has 432.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $139.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 385.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 1.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.