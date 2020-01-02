Okta, Inc.[OKTA] stock saw a move by 1.46% on , touching 479524. Based on the recent volume, Okta, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OKTA shares recorded 120.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Okta, Inc. [OKTA] stock could reach median target price of $140.00.

Okta, Inc. [OKTA] stock additionally went down by -1.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OKTA stock is set at 80.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OKTA shares showcased -8.42% decrease. OKTA saw -17.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 97.46% compared to high within the same period of time.

Okta, Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.28 to 141.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 5 Mar (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Okta, Inc. [OKTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Okta, Inc. [OKTA] sitting at -29.69 and its Gross Margin at +71.59, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.80%. Its Return on Equity is -60.34, and its Return on Assets is -20.38. These metrics suggest that this Okta, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Okta, Inc. [OKTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -133.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Okta, Inc. [OKTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 584.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Okta, Inc. [OKTA] earns $255,768 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Okta, Inc. [OKTA] has 120.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.28 to 141.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Okta, Inc. [OKTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Okta, Inc. [OKTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.