Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] took an upward turn with a change of -1.86%, trading at the price of $79.51 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 391575 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Omnicom Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.54M shares for that time period. OMC monthly volatility recorded 1.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.70%. PS value for OMC stocks is 1.19 with PB recorded at 7.18.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.50 to 85.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.02.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at +13.76 and its Gross Margin at +16.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.40%. Its Return on Equity is 51.39, and its Return on Assets is 5.35. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.39. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 175.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.68 and P/E Ratio of 13.37. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] earns $217,190 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 218.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.50 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 0.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.