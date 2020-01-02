Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] saw a change by 0.14% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $81.02. The company is holding 218.20M shares with keeping 215.95M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.07%, trading +11.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 218.20M shares valued at 1.15 million were bought and sold.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.50 to 85.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 11 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at +13.76 and its Gross Margin at +16.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.40%. Its Return on Equity is 51.39, and its Return on Assets is 5.35. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

20.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 175.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.68 and P/E Ratio of 13.63. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] earns $217,190 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 218.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.50 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 0.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.