The share price of PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] inclined by $78.97, presently trading at $79.10. The company’s shares saw 45.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $54.29 recorded on Dec 31, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PCAR fall by -0.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.93% compared to -0.45 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.01%, while additionally gaining 42.40% during the last 12 months. PACCAR Inc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $76.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.99% decrease from the current trading price.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at +10.88 and its Gross Margin at +14.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 26.38, and its Return on Assets is 8.97. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 115.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.72 and P/E Ratio of 11.31. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] earns $839,325 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 343.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.29 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 0.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.