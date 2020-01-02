PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went down by -1.14% or -0.41 points down from its previous closing price of $35.88. The stock reached $35.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PPL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

PPL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $36.04, at one point touching $35.42. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $36.04. The 52-week high currently stands at $36.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 26.65% after the recent low of $27.80.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.80 to 36.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at +36.63 and its Gross Margin at +40.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20%. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 16.28, and its Return on Assets is 4.30. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PPL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 188.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 172.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.12 and P/E Ratio of 14.42. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PPL Corporation [PPL] earns $625,603 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.47 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 720.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.80 to 36.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 0.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.