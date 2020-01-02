Prologis, Inc. [PLD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $88.46 after PLD shares went down by -0.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Prologis, Inc. [NYSE:PLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.40 to 92.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.14.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Prologis, Inc. [PLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prologis, Inc. [PLD] sitting at +21.59 and its Gross Margin at +39.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 53.70%. These measurements indicate that Prologis, Inc. [PLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.70, and its Return on Assets is 4.86. These metrics suggest that this Prologis, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.22 and P/E Ratio of 31.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] earns $1,734,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has 630.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.40 to 92.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 0.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prologis, Inc. [PLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prologis, Inc. [PLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.