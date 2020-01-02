Sempra Energy [SRE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $149.46 after SRE shares went down by -1.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.09 to 154.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.48. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 54 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Sempra Energy [SRE] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sempra Energy [SRE] sitting at +17.87 and its Gross Margin at +21.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.30%. These measurements indicate that Sempra Energy [SRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.04, and its Return on Assets is 1.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SRE financial performance. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sempra Energy [SRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 145.24. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 17.30. These metrics all suggest that Sempra Energy is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sempra Energy [SRE] earns $693,218 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.45 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sempra Energy [SRE] has 283.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.09 to 154.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 0.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sempra Energy [SRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sempra Energy [SRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.