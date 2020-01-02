Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] took an upward turn with a change of -0.12%, trading at the price of $120.88 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.07M shares for that time period. SWKS monthly volatility recorded 2.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.65%. PS value for SWKS stocks is 6.12 with PB recorded at 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.12 to 122.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.03.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] sitting at +28.39 and its Gross Margin at +46.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30%. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.70%. Its Return on Equity is 20.77, and its Return on Assets is 17.66. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is 14.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 24.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] earns $375,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] has 171.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.12 to 122.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.95. This RSI suggests that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.