The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went up by 0.10% or 0.07 points up from its previous closing price of $72.32. The stock reached $72.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PGR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.98% in the period of the last 7 days.

PGR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $72.71, at one point touching $71.90. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $72.71. The 52-week high currently stands at $84.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.99% after the recent low of $58.10.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.10 to 84.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 22 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at +10.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.04. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.63 and P/E Ratio of 13.53. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] earns $857,441 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.57.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 584.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.10 to 84.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 0.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.