The share price of The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] inclined by $143.77, presently trading at $144.63. The company’s shares saw 36.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $105.94 recorded on Dec 31, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DIS fall by -0.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.28% compared to -0.05 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.59%, while additionally gaining 31.90% during the last 12 months. The Walt Disney Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $156.28. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.65% increase from the current trading price.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.94 to 153.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $143.77.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at +16.91 and its Gross Margin at +33.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90%. These measurements indicate that The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.17, and its Return on Assets is 7.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DIS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 20.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] earns $311,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.80B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $260.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.94 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 0.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company [DIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.